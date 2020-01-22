Caribbean Buzz
Skinny Fabulous Unifying the Caribbean. Artist Could Steal Another Road March.
Gamal Doyle is heating up Soca stages once again in Trinidad and Tobago. Y’all know Gamal right? Yes! Skinny Fabulous! He’s back with pure fire ahead of Carnival 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago, delivering not just a couple hits, but several, among them, another big collaboration, this time with Machel Montano and Neil ‘Iwer’ George.
Skinny has been globe trotting over the past year. His Road March success with “Famalay,” which saw him collaborate with Machel and Bunji Garlin, afforded trips around the world in 2019. “There are no words to express how I feel following the success of the last year. All I can say is that there is strength in unity,” he said. Skinny’s a firm believer in the concept of one Caribbean people. As he moves to invade another Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, Skinny says he’s eager to give fetters exactly what they want.
“As an artist, what many see as seasonal, I view as a year-round opportunity. I am always eager to get into the thick of the action in Trinidad and Tobago, because this is where it all starts, every year,” said Skinny in a chat with Ebuzztt. This season, his releases include “Up and Up,’ ‘Naked’, ‘Soca Trend’, ‘Bacchanal Army’ and ‘Hold On’ with Team Foxx. Of course, his latest release with Machel and Iwer George is likely to be the ultimate crowd pleaser in 2020. “When we hit the stage, it will be nothing short of mass hysteria,” assured Skinny, and that it has.
A firm believer in unifying the Caribbean through culture and music, Doyle says there is unshakeable strength and power in unifying the sound, the artistes and the talent. He also feels Soca music has the potential to unify people globally, no matter social or cultural background. “We have a unique sound in this thing called Soca music. The vibration of our sound exudes pure bliss and that’s something anyone, no matter their cultural background, will feel and acknowledge. We’re going to make the whole world happy with this music, just watch!”
On February 13th , Skinny hosts ‘Fam Jam’ at Estate 101 in Trinidad. “I love the people of Trinidad and Tobago and I can’t wait to entertain them again this year,” he said. It’s his second event in T&T, with plans to keep the momentum going for many years to come.
Machel, Iwer, Skinny Team Up in Unexpected Move.
Machel Montano has teamed up with his long time musical rival, The Boss, Neil Iwer George ahead of Carnival Monday and Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous brings his unique, raw vibe to the track, aiding in bridging, what many, for years have speculated, was bad blood between the two Soca heavyweights, Machel and Iwer. The new Power Soca track is called, “Conch Shell” and was written by all three artists.
On his social media pages, Skinny Fabulous, whose real name is Gamal Doyle, said, “Sometimes you gotta let go of the heaviness and just free up, do music and try to have some fun with it. The same goes to the listeners. Free up and have fun with it. Its shelling time.”
On his Instagram page, Iwer George posted the new track with the caption, “Unity is key.” Machel Montano, who on Saturday expressed that the 2020 edition of his staple Carnival concert, Machel Monday, would be the show’s finale, posted a photo of himself in studio with his soca compatriots, expressing the need for all human beings to express love in what they do. He wrote, “Live, enjoy, be free, love, dare, believe, be curious, create, co-create, spread love and peace, be joyous, do what you love, embrace yourself and live. Divine Creator, May we make the most of life and our time here on earth. May we fulfill our purpose and souls mission and own our own lives.”
Here’s the brand new track:
Fay Ann Allegedly Removes Herself from Soca Monarch.
Fay Ann Lyons has allegedly bowed out of her previous involvement with the production and creative execution of the International Soca Monarch Competition.
Ebuzztt.com has received information from reliable sources that the ISM directors did not give Lyons-Alvarez the OK she required to begin planning the 2020 edition of the often highly anticipated Fantastic Friday soca showcase.
Already many Caribbean artistes are in Trinidad and Tobago, hopeful that their presence will auger well for their chances in securing a place in the Finals of the International Soca Monarch event. Grenada’s Mr. Killa is the reigning Power Soca Monarch King while Trinidad and Tobago’s Swappi is the Groovy Soca Monarch King of 2019.
Efforts to reach Lyons Alvarez for immediate comment on the matter proved futile on Tuesday evening.
In 2019, standing at the helm of what many saw as a competition on its way out, Lyons-Alvarez and her team delved in hard, in the end delivering a pretty good event that gave many hope that the International Soca Monarch competition could return to the mammoth Fantastic Friday event it once was.
Over the years, there was a substantial decline in patron attendance, this as several top tiered artistes bowed out of the event for one reason or another.
Skinny Fabulous Unifying the Caribbean. Artist Could Steal Another Road March.
