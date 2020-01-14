Nessa Preppy Runs Her World and She’s About to Take Over Yours!

There’s no stopping an entertainer who’s calling has, and will always be just that. Nessa Preppy, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s powerful female entertainers of this time, understands this better than anyone else. She’s created her own space in the Soca music business and like clockwork, she’s got something brand new that’s already grabbing everyone’s attention.



‘Party With Preppy’ was launched on January 5 . It’s a web series that’s viewable to global audiences via the artist’s IGTV platform. Already, Nessa’s been applauded for the project by thousands around the world who’ve been following the series every step of the way. The artist has some 186,000 Instagram followers. “Within 24 hours of uploading the very first episode, about 20,000 people locked in and viewed it,” said Nessa excitedly. She’s happy to be able to do something that’s pretty unique in the Soca business. ‘Party With Preppy’ details Nessa’s everyday experiences as an artist, shining the spotlight on her authentic vibe and the fans who make her the Caribbean celebrity she’s quickly becoming.



Catering to fans worldwide, the young, attractive female artist says she knows that now, more than ever, audiences want more insight into the lives of entertainers. “It’s a very different time. People want real life situations and they want it in real time,” she said, explaining that she feels that element of reality is what has attracted fans in Belize, the Bahamas and Toronto- locations where the first episode of ‘Party with Preppy’ were recorded.

The singer who has collaborated with Patrice Roberts this season on a track called, ‘Splash’ and even St. Lucia’s Motto, on a single called, ‘Toat No Feelings,’ is experiencing a career adventure like she’s never experienced. With her music receiving overwhelming love, Preppy is pushing the envelope, fearlessly challenging the norm and enjoying it every step of the way.



