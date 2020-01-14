Caribbean Buzz
Nessa Preppy Runs Her World and She’s About to Take Over Yours!
There’s no stopping an entertainer who’s calling has, and will always be just that. Nessa Preppy, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s powerful female entertainers of this time, understands this better than anyone else. She’s created her own space in the Soca music business and like clockwork, she’s got something brand new that’s already grabbing everyone’s attention.
‘Party With Preppy’ was launched on January 5 . It’s a web series that’s viewable to global audiences via the artist’s IGTV platform. Already, Nessa’s been applauded for the project by thousands around the world who’ve been following the series every step of the way. The artist has some 186,000 Instagram followers. “Within 24 hours of uploading the very first episode, about 20,000 people locked in and viewed it,” said Nessa excitedly. She’s happy to be able to do something that’s pretty unique in the Soca business. ‘Party With Preppy’ details Nessa’s everyday experiences as an artist, shining the spotlight on her authentic vibe and the fans who make her the Caribbean celebrity she’s quickly becoming.
Catering to fans worldwide, the young, attractive female artist says she knows that now, more than ever, audiences want more insight into the lives of entertainers. “It’s a very different time. People want real life situations and they want it in real time,” she said, explaining that she feels that element of reality is what has attracted fans in Belize, the Bahamas and Toronto- locations where the first episode of ‘Party with Preppy’ were recorded.
The singer who has collaborated with Patrice Roberts this season on a track called, ‘Splash’ and even St. Lucia’s Motto, on a single called, ‘Toat No Feelings,’ is experiencing a career adventure like she’s never experienced. With her music receiving overwhelming love, Preppy is pushing the envelope, fearlessly challenging the norm and enjoying it every step of the way.
Check out Nessa’s social media platforms @nessapreppy and stay up to date with her as she takes you on her authentic life journey.
Check out episode 1 of Party with Preppy!
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”
This will be the grand finale. Machel Montano has announced that this year will see the end of his Machel Monday concert event, a blockbuster carnival showcase that many anticipate annually. He made the announcement on Saturday night at the Black 2 Blue fete held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Machel who has dubbed himself, The Monk, maintains his status as the King of Soca. Already, ahead of the upcoming Carnival season in T&T, Montano has released several powerful Soca tracks, among them, ‘Play Harder’, ‘Stink Behaviour’, ‘Brace’ and ‘Super Soca,’ which features incarcerated dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel. His announcement ahead of what will be the 10th anniversary of the carnival concert event, comes at a time when many have been up in arms over recent talk of the brand’s frequent employment of dancehall artistes on the cast. Montano has not commented on the issue. Many argue that ‘local dancehall’ artistes should be allowed to penetrate the carnival fete circuit, saying that if Montano, as the King of Soca, has, for many years, seen it fit to hire artistes of other genres, including dancehall, to perform at his event, they do not see why local dancehall artistes such as Prince Swanny, Trinidad Killa and the slate of others, should not be included.
Over the past ten years, Machel Monday has brought international acts like Pitbull, Ashanti, French Montana, Angela Hunte, Fatman Scoop, Hood Celebrity, Spice, Beenie Man, Supa Cat, Bounty Killa and countless others to Machel Monday. His announcement on Saturday night came with an expression that at 45-years of age, he is happy.
Montano is revered in Trinidad and Tobago as the best to have ever done Soca music. He has mounted stages worldwide at major events including OVO Fest, Coachella and at the TIDAL benefit concert with the internationally acclaimed, DJ Khaled. Montano has, in most recent time, shown fans another side of himself with expressions of meditation and spirituality that often comes with deep soul searching. His spiritual and reflective journey has been supported by life partner, Renee Butcher.
Check out Machel’s Back 2 Blue announcement:
Problem Child Refuses Pic, Tells Lucozade to Cut The Cheque!
When it comes to dollars and cents, companies and brands seeking endorsements, whether photos or fete videos or by the way interactions, better get it straight. St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s soca star, Problem Child isn’t about to sit back and let you earn off of him.
In a few Instagram story posts this morning, the “Nasty Up” singer explained that a female had approached him for a photo opportunity and she’d been holding a Lucozade energy drink in her hand. He automatically refused the image and the female may have thrown a hissy fit.
Sitting in a vehicle, the singer explained that companies need to cut the cheque for endorsements, whether photos or otherwise.
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO BELOW:
