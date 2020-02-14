Caribbean Buzz
Newspaper Report Misleading. Mr. Killa Will Not Perform at International Soca Monarch In Trinidad.
Despite reports yesterday that Trinidad and Tobago’s crowned 2019 International Soca Monarch King, Grenada’s Mr. Killa would be performing at the competition next week Friday, there is word today that this is totally untrue.
The artist whose real name is Hollice Mapp, officially withdrew from the competition last week, citing several issues that were left untreated by the organizing committee at ISM. To date, Ebuzztt understands that both parties have met, however sources close to Mr. Killa told us that the artist has no intention of performing at the competition.
On Thursday, the Newsday newspaper in Trinidad and Tobago, reported that the artist would in fact be performing. The Caribbean Prestige Foundation and ISM have since issued the following statement:
Caribbean Buzz
Grenada Stands Firm with Mr. Killa. TalkShow Hosts on the Island, Weigh In.
The news of Grenada’s Mr. Killa’s withdrawal from defending his title in this year’s International Soca Monarch competition has led to some fiery online debate on the matter of Trinidad and Tobago’s support of other Caribbean islands’ involvement in Carnival. Some social media critics and commentators from the Spice Isle have outright stated that there has been no support or promotion of the Grenadian artiste heading into the competition.
This morning, in Grenada, talkshow hosts on Power 95.1FM weighed in on the hot topic, going as far as to include Machel Montano in their banter, arguing that had Montano been the defending champion, complementaries would have been sent to Montano’s team with hopes of his attendance.
Here’s a look at the video clip of the on air discussion. Feel free to chime in on the issue and let us know how you feel about this situation in our comments section below.
Caribbean Buzz
Mr. Killa Tells Fans Support All Other Grenadians in Soca Monarch Competition.
The critics have all weighed in on the decision made by 2019 International Soca Monarch King, Hollice ‘Mr. Killa’ Mapp, to withdraw from this year’s competition. “That’s because they don’t want a Grenadian coming back and taking over ….” one response to Mr. Killa’s Saturday evening post read. Over 500 responses beneath that post on the artiste’s Instagram page, showed that many were still excited to see the Grenadian cultural ambassador in the soca showcase.
Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is on. The event, a staple to the cultural calendar of the Caribbean Diaspora annually, is never without its fair share of ‘bacchanal’. This year, it all started with Fay Ann Lyons’ exit as chairman of the competition. Subsequent to that, Ebuzztt.com reported that she had officially been terminated, according to the artist herself. Now, like clockwork, just one day after Grenada celebrated its Independence, Mapp issued a media statement saying he would be withdrawing.
Mr. Killa’s sentiment echoed across the soca fraternity, and at home in Grenada. One person said they’d been planning their trip from Grenada but would now be cancelling. Despite this move, the competition will go on. Last week, The Caribbean Prestige Foundation said the School’s Soca monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago would be restructured and as such this year’s competition had been abruptly cancelled. ISM is now being run by Question Mark Entertainment’s Simon Baptiste.
Despite his decision to opt out of defending his title, Mr. Killa says he wants the people of Grenada to go out and support his fellow Grenadian artistes who have made it through to the finals. ‘Wrong Again’ singer, Skinny Banton has made it through, along with Grenada’s Luni Spark and Electrify.
Newspaper Report Misleading. Mr. Killa Will Not Perform at International Soca Monarch In Trinidad.
Buju Banton Touches Down in Africa. Artist says He’s “Home.”
Grenada Stands Firm with Mr. Killa. TalkShow Hosts on the Island, Weigh In.
Mr. Killa Tells Fans Support All Other Grenadians in Soca Monarch Competition.
Fay Ann Wishes Her Soca Monarch ‘Replacement’ Well. Randy Glasgow Cries Foul.
EXCLUSIVE: Fay Ann Lyons Officially Terminated from Soca Monarch Position.
Blaxx: “Don’t Give Them What They Want. Give Them What we Know is Better for Them and Our Country.”
Grenada Stands Firm with Mr. Killa. TalkShow Hosts on the Island, Weigh In.
Trending
-
Ebuzz News1 month ago
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
-
Ebuzz News2 months ago
For the Love of Country. Soca Artist and Radio Personality Speaks Out.
-
Caribbean Buzz1 month ago
Fay Ann Allegedly Removes Herself from Soca Monarch.
-
Caribbean Buzz1 month ago
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”