Newspaper Report Misleading. Mr. Killa Will Not Perform at International Soca Monarch In Trinidad.

The critics have all weighed in on the decision made by 2019 International Soca Monarch King, Hollice ‘Mr. Killa’ Mapp, to withdraw from this year’s competition. “That’s because they don’t want a Grenadian coming back and taking over ….” one response to Mr. Killa’s Saturday evening post read. Over 500 responses beneath that post on the artiste’s Instagram page, showed that many were still excited to see the Grenadian cultural ambassador in the soca showcase.

Mr. Killa has bowed out of the race.

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is on. The event, a staple to the cultural calendar of the Caribbean Diaspora annually, is never without its fair share of ‘bacchanal’. This year, it all started with Fay Ann Lyons’ exit as chairman of the competition. Subsequent to that, Ebuzztt.com reported that she had officially been terminated, according to the artist herself. Now, like clockwork, just one day after Grenada celebrated its Independence, Mapp issued a media statement saying he would be withdrawing.

Mr. Killa’s sentiment echoed across the soca fraternity, and at home in Grenada. One person said they’d been planning their trip from Grenada but would now be cancelling. Despite this move, the competition will go on. Last week, The Caribbean Prestige Foundation said the School’s Soca monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago would be restructured and as such this year’s competition had been abruptly cancelled. ISM is now being run by Question Mark Entertainment’s Simon Baptiste.

Despite his decision to opt out of defending his title, Mr. Killa says he wants the people of Grenada to go out and support his fellow Grenadian artistes who have made it through to the finals. ‘Wrong Again’ singer, Skinny Banton has made it through, along with Grenada’s Luni Spark and Electrify.