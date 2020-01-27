Ebuzz News
Koffee Thanks Reggae Veterans in Grammy Acceptance Speech. WATCH VIDEO.
Gratitude is a must. Nineteen year old Mikayla Simpson, the artist many know simply as Koffee, has made history, having won her first Grammy Award at the age of 19. She is the youngest Caribbean entertainer in history, to do so.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place on Sunday night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Koffee, the Jamaican reggae artist behind a number of positive hit singles, such as ‘Rapture’, ‘Toast’, ‘ Legend’ and ‘Raggamuffin’, was awarded the Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category.
The category included the following nominees:
- Julian Marley – As I Am
- Sly & Robbie- The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs Roots Radics
- Steel Pulse- Mass Manipulation
- Third World -More Work to be Done.
In a social media post following the win, Koffee wrote: “Congratulations to my fellow nominees and to everyone who contributed to this, my first [Grammy Award] for my EP, Rapture!!! Thank You!!!!”
Caribbean entertainers and supporters of Caribbean culture from around the world have congratulated the young entertainer, many saying that the artist has made the Caribbean proud.
Take a look at Kofee’s acceptance speech, made on Sunday night.
Entertainment Website, TMZ Bashed for Insensitivity In Reporting Kobe Bryant’s Death.
The rush by media outlets to be “first” is proving to be a problem. Even as investigators scrambled to the scene of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine persons in Los Angeles on Sunday, US media outlet, TMZ had been informing the world that basketball star, and father of four, Kobe Bryant had been killed. The rush to be first is now being criticised, with several people in authority lamenting the fact that family members may not have been given the news just one hour after the incident had taken place. TMZ had however broken the story, sending the world into a state of shock.
The media outlet was criticised by Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva who told reporters, “It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one … perished and you learn about it from TMZ.” He said TMZ had posted the story a little more than one hour after police said they received reports of a downed aircraft.
Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami also criticised TMZ in a tweet. “I am saddened that I was gathering facts as a media outlet reported … Kobe had passed,” Murakami wrote. “I understand getting the scoop but please allow us time to make personal notifications to their loved ones. It’s very cold to hear of the loss via media. Breaks my heart.”
Kobe Bryant leaves to mourn, his wife Vanessa Bryant and three other daughters.
What are your thoughts? Do you think it was insensitive for TMZ to run with the report before ensuring family members had been notified or do you think it goes with the territory?
Nadia Batson Recalls Shy Days. Artist Seals Big Endorsement Deal!
Nadia Batson may seem like a powerhouse soca performer these days, even captivating the business tycoons at telecoms company, Digicel this week, sealing a brand new endorsee deal, but she admits, it wasn’t always as we know it now.
Batson, speaking candidly on the subject of her personality earlier this week, during a chat with Jade Campbell and Akeem 5.0 on Boomchampions 94.1FM in Trinidad, said she was a very shy person when she entered the business, and for many years, could hardly build up the strength to position herself in the forefront of it all.
Nadia has honed her craft. For years, the singer and songwriter, band leader and overall creative, has stood erect for Soca music, delivering countless hits both for herself and others in the business. As a songwriter, she is prolific and when the time came, Batson also proved that she’s no pushover when it comes to entertaining crowds near and far.
Remembering her early years on stage with Kes the Band, Nadia told the radio personalities that she was extremely shy back then. She said having stepped toward the limelight now, to claim her space on the soca stage, she often finds it hard to believe that she has been able to do what she has. “Sometimes I look at how people react when I’m on stage now and I’m in shock,” she said, appearing genuinely grateful for what she’s come in to.
Batson is having a bumper carnival 2020 season in T&T already. She’s booked for all the major carnival fetes, including the upcoming Army Fete on Valentine’s night. Several incredible contributions to her credit this season, including, “Swing Fuh Me” “Kiss” “Fatt” and “Skinner Park”, she continues to show her power as one of Soca music’s top billing artistes of this era.
Check out the video for ‘Kiss’ below:
