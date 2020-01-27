Koffee Thanks Reggae Veterans in Grammy Acceptance Speech. WATCH VIDEO.

Gratitude is a must. Nineteen year old Mikayla Simpson, the artist many know simply as Koffee, has made history, having won her first Grammy Award at the age of 19. She is the youngest Caribbean entertainer in history, to do so.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony took place on Sunday night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Koffee, the Jamaican reggae artist behind a number of positive hit singles, such as ‘Rapture’, ‘Toast’, ‘ Legend’ and ‘Raggamuffin’, was awarded the Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category.

The category included the following nominees:

Julian Marley – As I Am

Sly & Robbie- The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs Roots Radics

Steel Pulse- Mass Manipulation

Third World -More Work to be Done.

In a social media post following the win, Koffee wrote: “Congratulations to my fellow nominees and to everyone who contributed to this, my first [Grammy Award] for my EP, Rapture!!! Thank You!!!!”

Caribbean entertainers and supporters of Caribbean culture from around the world have congratulated the young entertainer, many saying that the artist has made the Caribbean proud.

Take a look at Kofee’s acceptance speech, made on Sunday night.