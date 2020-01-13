Fay Ann Enters Carnival 2020 With Pure Fire. She Dives!

The Carnival scene in Trinidad and Tobago has been shaken up overnight. Like a burst of good energy, one of Soca music’s most revered female artists, Fay Ann Lyons, last night gave fans and foes something to talk about and boy will they talk!

Lyons Alvarez, known for her powerful stature and untameable spirit, performed with her husband Bunji Garlin at Sekon Sta’s birthday event, ‘Sekon Sunday’ last evening. She did not disappoint. In fact, so memorable was Lyons-Alvarez’s performance last evening that radio personalities across the airwaves can’t seem to stop talking about what she did. Haven’t heard or seen? Take a look below!

Fay Ann has always maintained her desire to keep the authentic and traditional elements of Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival, alive. Last year, she made no qualms in identifying elements of rigidity in many of the small island carnivals, that were once a staple to T&T’s festival season. At Sekon Sunday last evening, she told patrons in one area of the fete that while they looked great, the fete was not a Miss Universe pageant. She then moved to the left of the stage and excitedly hyped the crowd of fetters, all of whom responded in the affirmative to her encouragement to get wild!

Over the years, Fay Ann’s straight forward sentiments have gotten her in hot water with many criticising her approach to the subject. Despite the criticism, the mother of one has remained adamant that the authenticity of T&T’s Carnival, should never be touched. For many years, Lyons-Alvarez was seen surfing across crowds, her body elevated above the heads of patrons at fetes as she stood erect on cooler covers and other hardware, much to the enthusiasm of hardcore fetters.