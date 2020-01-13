Ebuzz News
Fay Ann Enters Carnival 2020 With Pure Fire. She Dives!
The Carnival scene in Trinidad and Tobago has been shaken up overnight. Like a burst of good energy, one of Soca music’s most revered female artists, Fay Ann Lyons, last night gave fans and foes something to talk about and boy will they talk!
Lyons Alvarez, known for her powerful stature and untameable spirit, performed with her husband Bunji Garlin at Sekon Sta’s birthday event, ‘Sekon Sunday’ last evening. She did not disappoint. In fact, so memorable was Lyons-Alvarez’s performance last evening that radio personalities across the airwaves can’t seem to stop talking about what she did. Haven’t heard or seen? Take a look below!
Fay Ann has always maintained her desire to keep the authentic and traditional elements of Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival, alive. Last year, she made no qualms in identifying elements of rigidity in many of the small island carnivals, that were once a staple to T&T’s festival season. At Sekon Sunday last evening, she told patrons in one area of the fete that while they looked great, the fete was not a Miss Universe pageant. She then moved to the left of the stage and excitedly hyped the crowd of fetters, all of whom responded in the affirmative to her encouragement to get wild!
Over the years, Fay Ann’s straight forward sentiments have gotten her in hot water with many criticising her approach to the subject. Despite the criticism, the mother of one has remained adamant that the authenticity of T&T’s Carnival, should never be touched. For many years, Lyons-Alvarez was seen surfing across crowds, her body elevated above the heads of patrons at fetes as she stood erect on cooler covers and other hardware, much to the enthusiasm of hardcore fetters.
Caribbean Buzz
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”
This will be the grand finale. Machel Montano has announced that this year will see the end of his Machel Monday concert event, a blockbuster carnival showcase that many anticipate annually. He made the announcement on Saturday night at the Black 2 Blue fete held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Machel who has dubbed himself, The Monk, maintains his status as the King of Soca. Already, ahead of the upcoming Carnival season in T&T, Montano has released several powerful Soca tracks, among them, ‘Play Harder’, ‘Stink Behaviour’, ‘Brace’ and ‘Super Soca,’ which features incarcerated dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel. His announcement ahead of what will be the 10th anniversary of the carnival concert event, comes at a time when many have been up in arms over recent talk of the brand’s frequent employment of dancehall artistes on the cast. Montano has not commented on the issue. Many argue that ‘local dancehall’ artistes should be allowed to penetrate the carnival fete circuit, saying that if Montano, as the King of Soca, has, for many years, seen it fit to hire artistes of other genres, including dancehall, to perform at his event, they do not see why local dancehall artistes such as Prince Swanny, Trinidad Killa and the slate of others, should not be included.
Over the past ten years, Machel Monday has brought international acts like Pitbull, Ashanti, French Montana, Angela Hunte, Fatman Scoop, Hood Celebrity, Spice, Beenie Man, Supa Cat, Bounty Killa and countless others to Machel Monday. His announcement on Saturday night came with an expression that at 45-years of age, he is happy.
Montano is revered in Trinidad and Tobago as the best to have ever done Soca music. He has mounted stages worldwide at major events including OVO Fest, Coachella and at the TIDAL benefit concert with the internationally acclaimed, DJ Khaled. Montano has, in most recent time, shown fans another side of himself with expressions of meditation and spirituality that often comes with deep soul searching. His spiritual and reflective journey has been supported by life partner, Renee Butcher.
Check out Machel’s Back 2 Blue announcement:
Beauty Buzz
Fay Ann Introduces Hybrd Gear.
Hybrd gear is here! Soca artist Fay Ann Lyons revealed the availability of her premiere fitness brand overnight, sharing pics of backpacks bearing the brand’s logo, via Instagram.
Lyons Alvarez continues to maintain a level of physical fitness that is unparalleled in the soca business. So intense is her commitment to fitness that her Hybrd fitness brand coincides perfectly with the carnival landscape. Today, along Chancellor Hill in Port-if-Spain, for yet another year, Lyons Alvarez invited friends and fans to join her on her Hybrd Nation walk. The walk takes place every Saturday from 2:30pm, with the last Saturday pump being February 15th.
Lyons Alvarez joins international entertainer Beyonce in creating active wear. Beyoncé’s IvyPark was revealed in 2016. It’s a collaborative effort between the RnB singer and London based clothing company, TopShop. Sometime ago, Lyons Alvarez had expressed a desire to design jewelry as a part of her growth and development as a member of the entertainment industry.
In a social media post, Lyons Alvarez told fans that she’s happy to have started on her dream. “It’s a work in progress daily but I am very proud to be able to have started on a dream. Don’t sleep on your dreams. Start one today, no matter how small … start, you never know. I’m definitely going to see how far I can take this journey. Thanks for all the support.”
Fay Ann Enters Carnival 2020 With Pure Fire. She Dives!
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”
Problem Child Refuses Pic, Tells Lucozade to Cut The Cheque!
Koffee, Latest Caribbean Act Added to Super Bowl Show in the US.
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
For the Love of Country. Soca Artist and Radio Personality Speaks Out.
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”
Problem Child Refuses Pic, Tells Lucozade to Cut The Cheque!
Trending
- Ebuzz News6 days ago
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
- Ebuzz News2 months ago
Destra’s ‘Me Gusta’, Popular Today More than Ever. Here’s Why!
- Ebuzz News2 weeks ago
For the Love of Country. Soca Artist and Radio Personality Speaks Out.
- Ebuzz News1 month ago
Jamaican Dancehall Artist, Konshens Bares It All, Admits He “Fu!ked” Up His Life.