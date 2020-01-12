Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”

This will be the grand finale. Machel Montano has announced that this year will see the end of his Machel Monday concert event, a blockbuster carnival showcase that many anticipate annually. He made the announcement on Saturday night at the Black 2 Blue fete held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Machel has delivered Machel Monday since 2011.

Machel who has dubbed himself, The Monk, maintains his status as the King of Soca. Already, ahead of the upcoming Carnival season in T&T, Montano has released several powerful Soca tracks, among them, ‘Play Harder’, ‘Stink Behaviour’, ‘Brace’ and ‘Super Soca,’ which features incarcerated dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel. His announcement ahead of what will be the 10th anniversary of the carnival concert event, comes at a time when many have been up in arms over recent talk of the brand’s frequent employment of dancehall artistes on the cast. Montano has not commented on the issue. Many argue that ‘local dancehall’ artistes should be allowed to penetrate the carnival fete circuit, saying that if Montano, as the King of Soca, has, for many years, seen it fit to hire artistes of other genres, including dancehall, to perform at his event, they do not see why local dancehall artistes such as Prince Swanny, Trinidad Killa and the slate of others, should not be included.

Over the past ten years, Machel Monday has brought international acts like Pitbull, Ashanti, French Montana, Angela Hunte, Fatman Scoop, Hood Celebrity, Spice, Beenie Man, Supa Cat, Bounty Killa and countless others to Machel Monday. His announcement on Saturday night came with an expression that at 45-years of age, he is happy.

Machel with love interest, Renee Butcher.

Montano is revered in Trinidad and Tobago as the best to have ever done Soca music. He has mounted stages worldwide at major events including OVO Fest, Coachella and at the TIDAL benefit concert with the internationally acclaimed, DJ Khaled. Montano has, in most recent time, shown fans another side of himself with expressions of meditation and spirituality that often comes with deep soul searching. His spiritual and reflective journey has been supported by life partner, Renee Butcher.

