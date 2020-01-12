Caribbean Buzz
Machel Announces 2020 Will See The End of “Machel Monday.”
This will be the grand finale. Machel Montano has announced that this year will see the end of his Machel Monday concert event, a blockbuster carnival showcase that many anticipate annually. He made the announcement on Saturday night at the Black 2 Blue fete held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.
Machel who has dubbed himself, The Monk, maintains his status as the King of Soca. Already, ahead of the upcoming Carnival season in T&T, Montano has released several powerful Soca tracks, among them, ‘Play Harder’, ‘Stink Behaviour’, ‘Brace’ and ‘Super Soca,’ which features incarcerated dancehall artist, Vybz Kartel. His announcement ahead of what will be the 10th anniversary of the carnival concert event, comes at a time when many have been up in arms over recent talk of the brand’s frequent employment of dancehall artistes on the cast. Montano has not commented on the issue. Many argue that ‘local dancehall’ artistes should be allowed to penetrate the carnival fete circuit, saying that if Montano, as the King of Soca, has, for many years, seen it fit to hire artistes of other genres, including dancehall, to perform at his event, they do not see why local dancehall artistes such as Prince Swanny, Trinidad Killa and the slate of others, should not be included.
Over the past ten years, Machel Monday has brought international acts like Pitbull, Ashanti, French Montana, Angela Hunte, Fatman Scoop, Hood Celebrity, Spice, Beenie Man, Supa Cat, Bounty Killa and countless others to Machel Monday. His announcement on Saturday night came with an expression that at 45-years of age, he is happy.
Montano is revered in Trinidad and Tobago as the best to have ever done Soca music. He has mounted stages worldwide at major events including OVO Fest, Coachella and at the TIDAL benefit concert with the internationally acclaimed, DJ Khaled. Montano has, in most recent time, shown fans another side of himself with expressions of meditation and spirituality that often comes with deep soul searching. His spiritual and reflective journey has been supported by life partner, Renee Butcher.
Check out Machel’s Back 2 Blue announcement:
Problem Child Refuses Pic, Tells Lucozade to Cut The Cheque!
When it comes to dollars and cents, companies and brands seeking endorsements, whether photos or fete videos or by the way interactions, better get it straight. St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s soca star, Problem Child isn’t about to sit back and let you earn off of him.
In a few Instagram story posts this morning, the “Nasty Up” singer explained that a female had approached him for a photo opportunity and she’d been holding a Lucozade energy drink in her hand. He automatically refused the image and the female may have thrown a hissy fit.
Sitting in a vehicle, the singer explained that companies need to cut the cheque for endorsements, whether photos or otherwise.
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO BELOW:
V’ghn Releases EP Today, Ahead of Debut Album Release in April.
Today, Grenada’s crowned King of Groovy Soca, V’ghn, is set to unleash a mega preview of a project he and his team have worked arduously, in the past year, to perfect and deliver to the world.
A five track EP, showcasing the artist’s unparalleled versatility, will likely blow the socks off music executives the world over. Fresh off a tour that saw the young entertainer touch places like Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Turks and Caicos, Geneva Switzerland, Oslo Norway, Dubai and Amsterdam, V’ghn is rearing to go.
Team member, International DJ Stephen excitedly said this project speaks volumes of the artiste’s ambitious nature and his personal mission to take the Caribbean’s energy, to every corner of the globe.
“The EP is basically a prelude to V’ghn’s debut album, which is aptly entitled, “XoniQ,” which phonetically reads, (X on IQ), a term created by the artiste to mean Unlimited IQ. “It’s a word that’s meant to describe V’ghn’s immense voracity for knowledge,” said Stephen.
The album is set for an April 2020 release but before that, five singles, which deliver an intrinsic view into the artiste’s musical mind, highlighting his love for Afrobeats, Afrofusion, R&B, Pop and tropical dancehall, will be shared with fans today.
V’ghn stands sure of himself, with a pure heart and a thirst to be among the great creators of Caribbean music. Happily, he has shared in the musical credit for a number of the region’s popular entertainers, among them, Konshens, and Christopher Martin this year alone. And with a crown of his own from the land he hails, Grenada, the reigning Groovy Soca Monarch king of Grenada and Grenadian Cultural Ambassador, continues to aim high.
Fans of the young, dynamic artiste are encouraged to stay abreast of his every move, by following him @vhgnofficial on Instagram and via his website at www.vghnofficial.com.
PRESS RELEASE : Etcetera The Company
