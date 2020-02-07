Last Weekend iUp Was All Water, All Vibes. Water Fete Tips Every Fetter Should Heed To.

She took a couple months off the social media stage and seems to have rebooted all systems, and is set to cause a stir in the weeks and moths ahead. Accomplished Trinidad and Tobago born rapper, Nicki Minaj has signaled to fans that she’ll be in Trinidad and Tobago this February for Carnival 2020! Now with that, we’re almost certai things are about to get crazy!

Nicki Minaj during her last visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

Nicki last visited her homeland in 2012 when she shot the video for “Pound the Alarm.” Subsequent to that, she openly offered financial assistance in 2018 to the people of Trinidad and Tobago who were devastated by flooding.



Five months ago, the often animated singer who stepped back from the rap scene and in that time, reportedly got married to old flame Kenneth Petty, revealed plans to visit the country of her birth much sooner than many would expect. She had made the revelation during the island’s 57th Independence Day celebration.



Fast forward to February 4th, 2020 and Minaj openly told fans that she’d be heading home for Carnival. Details surrounding her expected arrival and whether she’ll be playing Mas and with which band, remain unknown at this time. Stay tuned, Ebuzztt will bring you the updates as we get details!

