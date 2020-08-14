Tarrus Riley Will Release Medicinal Music at Month’s End. Here’s What’s Coming…

From the likes of Beres Hammond, to Queen Ifrika, Buju Banton, Richie Spice, Capleton and countless others, a pioneer in reggae and lover’s rock engineering, has joined his versatility and unique flair with a sound out of Trinidad and Tobago. Together, and complimented by a youthful musical dynamic that’s been described as the next best thing out of Jamaica, a couple of powerful musical masters are set to unleash pure magic in music, later this month.

“Making this connection has been a blessing. I have to especially thank Jamesy P out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for making the initial introductions,” said well-known Trinidad and Tobago artist, Shurwayne Winchester. Known for his major accomplishments in the Soca music industry over the years, Shurwayne’s now mixing things up a little, delving into Lover’s Rock and he’s definitely made the right link to make it happen. Rohan Dwyer is responsible for mixing “Memories” by John Legend and Buju Banton on Buju’s 2020 album, Upside Down 2020- an album that’s been absorbed and commended by Billboard and Rollingstone. “Just the opportunity to work with Rohan on this project, has opened my appetite for fresh sounds and styles. I’ve immersed myself in the music because I believe that’s the only way to truly replicate the sound perfectly, and so far, the pre-release reviews have been great,” said Shurwayne.

The single, ‘True Love,’ which features support vocals by Jamaican boy band, 8, is melodic as it is lyrically pronounced.

“We’re at a crossroads in time presently. For years many have sat back and questioned the direction that the music of today, had been heading. Now, in this present time with all that’s happening in the world, so many people dying of the Covid-19 virus, and of course, intense race relations in the US and other parts of the world, music must be the healing source. We have to use the music to deliver the right messages to the people,” said the former Road March, Power Soca and Groovy Soca Monarch champion of Trinidad and Tobago.

Jamaican boy band- 8.

Shurwayne hailed the talent of the boy band, saying it’s been a true pleasure to work alongside the young musicians who make up 8. “These young musicians who also double up as vocalists, are really talented,” said Shurwayne. Adrian Bacchus, George Campbell Jhada Dwyer, Moses Estick, Matthew Gillespie, Jordon McLeary and Dimetri Wynter bring the Jamaican reggae melody that can’t be missed, to the new single that’s set for release on August 21st.

“What we want people to do is fall in love with music again. My aim has always been to bring quality to my audience all over the world. We strive to bring music that has staying power, music that will stand the test of time. Rohan has been a producer for Beres Hammond as well as so many other artistes over the years and these artistes’ music has stayed with us,” said Shurwayne. The new single is now available for pre-order. Music lovers are encouraged to be first in line to receive the track by visiting, https://smarturl.it/ShurwayneTrueLove.

