Caribbean Buzz
Tarrus Riley Will Release Medicinal Music at Month’s End. Here’s What’s Coming…
An 11 track album dedicated to the world by Jamaica’s internationally adored reggae hit maker, Tarrus Riley, is about to be unleashed on August 28th. “Healing” is the the first Jamaican reggae album written and recorded entirely during COVID-19.
In true Tarrus fashion, the entertainer hosted a Zoom session on Thursday night, sharing with media from around the world, a few of the singles that make up “Healing.” Down to earth and cool as could be, he smiled and resonated the irie Jamaican vibe throughout the hour long listening party. He even took a few questions, telling of his personal handling of the global lockdown experience and expressing optimism for live shows in the not so distant future. “Music has kept me sane during this time,” said the ‘She’s Royal’ singer. He said he’s not one to want for much else and indicated that he’s been hard at work, spending quite a lot of time over the lockdown period, in studio. The 11 track deliverable attests to Riley’s admission.
The album features a collaboration that Riley is particularly excited about. Expressing brotherly love for Jamaican dancehall beauty, Shenseea, the artist introduced a single, which features the dancehall artist. Smiling and excitedly hyping the track, Tarrus gave his audience a sneak peak into the single, which hears Shenseea lifting her vocals like never before heard. “You ah go hear the rest of it when the album release on August 28th,”’ he said gleefully. The track is undoubtedly one of the heavy hitters on the album.
Among the medicinal melodies being offered by the reggae singer are tracks like “Remember Me,” “T.I.M.E” “Babylon Warfare,” “My Fire,” with Dexta Daps and “Blessings.” In a pre release note on the album, the releases are described as highly topical yet spiritual. Tarrus notes that this album, ‘Healing’ is given to the world at a time of unprecedented uncertainty ; a time when one must imagine a future where mankind must move forward without the comforts of the past.
Caribbean Buzz
Billboard Snubs Dancehall. Jamaicans Are Not Having It.
Who’d have ever thought that the biggest virtual music battle viewed by thousands globally, would now be at the centre of a firestorm between Jamaicans and US music executives? Well, it’s happening.
A recent Billboard Magazine feature that saw the faces of Jamaican dancehall heavyweights, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer displaced, angered Jamaicans everywhere and Caribbean people were generally ready to wage war, as for yet another time it seemed like US music execs had used Caribbean culture to garner their own gains, in the end reducing the artists’ efforts to nothing.
Over the past week, following the release of Billboard Magazine’s cover art for the VERZUZ music battle feature, the reality sunk in that Beenie Man and Bounty Killer’s spectacular show back in May seemingly did nothing in the minds of Billboard’s executives who chose to eliminate the Caribbean artistes from the cover art while showing off international acts like Jill Scott, DMX, Alica Keys, John Legend, Snoop Dogg and others. This infuriated many Jamaicans- well known radio personality, DJ Sparks arguing that the move was pure disrespect. Jamaicans beneath her Instagram post on Monday, signalled plans to “unfollow” Verzuz altogether.
Creators of Verzuz, US music producers, Timbaland and Swizz Beats, have since attempted to pacify the situation, posting a video to social media and saying that they had photoshopped themselves out and replaced their faces with those of the Jamaican artistes in solidarity with the arguments presented that Beenie and Bounty Killer’s battle had essentially promoted VERZUZ like nothing else had.
TAKE A LOOK:
Caribbean Buzz
Shurwayne’s Teamed Up with The Best of the Best out of Jamaica. There’s No Stopping Him Now.
From the likes of Beres Hammond, to Queen Ifrika, Buju Banton, Richie Spice, Capleton and countless others, a pioneer in reggae and lover’s rock engineering, has joined his versatility and unique flair with a sound out of Trinidad and Tobago. Together, and complimented by a youthful musical dynamic that’s been described as the next best thing out of Jamaica, a couple of powerful musical masters are set to unleash pure magic in music, later this month.
“Making this connection has been a blessing. I have to especially thank Jamesy P out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for making the initial introductions,” said well-known Trinidad and Tobago artist, Shurwayne Winchester. Known for his major accomplishments in the Soca music industry over the years, Shurwayne’s now mixing things up a little, delving into Lover’s Rock and he’s definitely made the right link to make it happen. Rohan Dwyer is responsible for mixing “Memories” by John Legend and Buju Banton on Buju’s 2020 album, Upside Down 2020- an album that’s been absorbed and commended by Billboard and Rollingstone. “Just the opportunity to work with Rohan on this project, has opened my appetite for fresh sounds and styles. I’ve immersed myself in the music because I believe that’s the only way to truly replicate the sound perfectly, and so far, the pre-release reviews have been great,” said Shurwayne.
The single, ‘True Love,’ which features support vocals by Jamaican boy band, 8, is melodic as it is lyrically pronounced.
“We’re at a crossroads in time presently. For years many have sat back and questioned the direction that the music of today, had been heading. Now, in this present time with all that’s happening in the world, so many people dying of the Covid-19 virus, and of course, intense race relations in the US and other parts of the world, music must be the healing source. We have to use the music to deliver the right messages to the people,” said the former Road March, Power Soca and Groovy Soca Monarch champion of Trinidad and Tobago.
Shurwayne hailed the talent of the boy band, saying it’s been a true pleasure to work alongside the young musicians who make up 8. “These young musicians who also double up as vocalists, are really talented,” said Shurwayne. Adrian Bacchus, George Campbell Jhada Dwyer, Moses Estick, Matthew Gillespie, Jordon McLeary and Dimetri Wynter bring the Jamaican reggae melody that can’t be missed, to the new single that’s set for release on August 21st.
“What we want people to do is fall in love with music again. My aim has always been to bring quality to my audience all over the world. We strive to bring music that has staying power, music that will stand the test of time. Rohan has been a producer for Beres Hammond as well as so many other artistes over the years and these artistes’ music has stayed with us,” said Shurwayne. The new single is now available for pre-order. Music lovers are encouraged to be first in line to receive the track by visiting, https://smarturl.it/ShurwayneTrueLove.
Tarrus Riley Will Release Medicinal Music at Month’s End. Here’s What’s Coming…
Billboard Snubs Dancehall. Jamaicans Are Not Having It.
Kees Wants Us All to Celebrate Calypso. New Album Coming This Month.
Trinidad Killa Says, “I Stand On Principle.” Proceeds With Political Stance.
This Artist Isn’t Playing with his Music. Copyright Infringement Leads to Pre Action Protocol against Political Candidate.
Fay-Ann Shows Up and Out in Full Braided Hairstyle.
Despite Global Restrictions, Reggae’s Buju Banton Is Having a Fantastic Year.
Covid-19 Keeps T&T’s Entertainers At a Halt. Miami Carnival Moves with the Time.
Trending
- Ebuzz News2 weeks ago
This Artist Isn’t Playing with his Music. Copyright Infringement Leads to Pre Action Protocol against Political Candidate.
- Ebuzz News2 weeks ago
Fay-Ann Shows Up and Out in Full Braided Hairstyle.
- Caribbean Buzz2 weeks ago
Despite Global Restrictions, Reggae’s Buju Banton Is Having a Fantastic Year.
- Ebuzz News3 weeks ago
Covid-19 Keeps T&T’s Entertainers At a Halt. Miami Carnival Moves with the Time.