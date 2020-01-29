Caribbean Buzz
Patrice Stuns With Sultry A Capella Performance at UWI All Inclusive.
Say what you want about Patrice Roberts, the Soca star’s been serving it in the past couple years and by the look of things, she’s only just getting started. Several major Carnival anthems to her credit this season, Roberts proved her ability to manage anything when she took the stage at UWI’s annual All Inclusive Fete on Sunday evening.
An incredible lineup of performers that included the likes of Kees, Iwer George, Swappi, Shurwayne Winchester, David Rudder, Ravi and Nisha B and three time Soca Monarch King, Voice, the fete in it’s 30th year, offered patrons the expected ambience and not to mention an awesome array of succulent Caribbean and international dishes. Bar service unparalleled, patrons basked in the wide Angostura cocktail selection and of course, delighted in the tastes of JP Chenet, Absolut Vodka cocktails and Mandria Sagria. Certainly one of the most attractive fete layouts that offered the perfect combination of lush atmospheric beauty and attractive fetters, the UWI All Inclusive Fete, aptly coined, ‘White Diamonds’, delivered elements of Caribbean flair in a way that promoted our people’s ability to enjoy the finer things in life, when so desired.
On stage, Shurwayne Winchester – an artiste with many titles to his name, worked the early part of the evening with the Rhapsody Next Generation Band. He thrilled with some of his classic hits and delivered his 2020 offerings, much to the delight of patrons. Other caribbean stars like David Rudder, Ravi and Nisha B, and Swappi would follow, however, it would be Patrice who’d impress, delivering a set that was nothing short of exceptional. The superstar female performer managed to make things work, this despite kicking off her stage show without the accompaniment of the sound system – the music having failed as she was just about ready to deliver. Patsy would make light of the situation, willing the crowd to tell her what she should sing.
Happily, Roberts worked the stage at UWI fete, pouring out the vocals she may have been holding in for some time. Performances like the one we experienced on Sunday, are very rare this time of season- many artistes often trying their best to save their voices for the long haul. With less than a month before Carnival Monday, fans of soca can certainly expect to see and experience Roberts in full performance mode as the season climaxes. She’ll be at the upcoming Army Fete at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 14th. Now… there’s a place she’s guaranteed to bring the energy! Get ready. We’re almost certain it’ll be out of this world!
CHECK OUT THIS SNIPPET OF PATRICE’S A CAPELLA PERFORMANCE AT UWI:
Skinny Fabulous Unifying the Caribbean. Artist Could Steal Another Road March.
Gamal Doyle is heating up Soca stages once again in Trinidad and Tobago. Y’all know Gamal right? Yes! Skinny Fabulous! He’s back with pure fire ahead of Carnival 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago, delivering not just a couple hits, but several, among them, another big collaboration, this time with Machel Montano and Neil ‘Iwer’ George.
Skinny has been globe trotting over the past year. His Road March success with “Famalay,” which saw him collaborate with Machel and Bunji Garlin, afforded trips around the world in 2019. “There are no words to express how I feel following the success of the last year. All I can say is that there is strength in unity,” he said. Skinny’s a firm believer in the concept of one Caribbean people. As he moves to invade another Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, Skinny says he’s eager to give fetters exactly what they want.
“As an artist, what many see as seasonal, I view as a year-round opportunity. I am always eager to get into the thick of the action in Trinidad and Tobago, because this is where it all starts, every year,” said Skinny in a chat with Ebuzztt. This season, his releases include “Up and Up,’ ‘Naked’, ‘Soca Trend’, ‘Bacchanal Army’ and ‘Hold On’ with Team Foxx. Of course, his latest release with Machel and Iwer George is likely to be the ultimate crowd pleaser in 2020. “When we hit the stage, it will be nothing short of mass hysteria,” assured Skinny, and that it has.
A firm believer in unifying the Caribbean through culture and music, Doyle says there is unshakeable strength and power in unifying the sound, the artistes and the talent. He also feels Soca music has the potential to unify people globally, no matter social or cultural background. “We have a unique sound in this thing called Soca music. The vibration of our sound exudes pure bliss and that’s something anyone, no matter their cultural background, will feel and acknowledge. We’re going to make the whole world happy with this music, just watch!”
On February 13th , Skinny hosts ‘Fam Jam’ at Estate 101 in Trinidad. “I love the people of Trinidad and Tobago and I can’t wait to entertain them again this year,” he said. It’s his second event in T&T, with plans to keep the momentum going for many years to come.
Machel, Iwer, Skinny Team Up in Unexpected Move.
Machel Montano has teamed up with his long time musical rival, The Boss, Neil Iwer George ahead of Carnival Monday and Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous brings his unique, raw vibe to the track, aiding in bridging, what many, for years have speculated, was bad blood between the two Soca heavyweights, Machel and Iwer. The new Power Soca track is called, “Conch Shell” and was written by all three artists.
On his social media pages, Skinny Fabulous, whose real name is Gamal Doyle, said, “Sometimes you gotta let go of the heaviness and just free up, do music and try to have some fun with it. The same goes to the listeners. Free up and have fun with it. Its shelling time.”
On his Instagram page, Iwer George posted the new track with the caption, “Unity is key.” Machel Montano, who on Saturday expressed that the 2020 edition of his staple Carnival concert, Machel Monday, would be the show’s finale, posted a photo of himself in studio with his soca compatriots, expressing the need for all human beings to express love in what they do. He wrote, “Live, enjoy, be free, love, dare, believe, be curious, create, co-create, spread love and peace, be joyous, do what you love, embrace yourself and live. Divine Creator, May we make the most of life and our time here on earth. May we fulfill our purpose and souls mission and own our own lives.”
Here’s the brand new track:
