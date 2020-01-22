Ebuzz News
Patrice Roberts Deflects ‘Hard Questions’ Like A Boss And We’re Here for It!
In case you missed it, soca star, Patrice Roberts was a guest this afternoon on urban radio station, Boomchampions 94.1FM. She had a nice one on one interview and vibes session with hosts, Kevin Baker, SupaHype, Showtime Selvon and DJ Keron who doubles up as Patrice’s official touring DJ. Thing is, the Patrice we heard this afternoon was so in charge of her interview that not even the tricky questions could scare her.
The soca hottie who’s been maturing into her own in the past couple years, has delivered a number of big soca anthems this season. Songs like ‘Real Woman’, ‘Carry On’, ‘Happy Carnival’, ‘ Is We’, ‘Wha Yuh Know’ with Calypso royalty, Lord Nelson and others, have given the mother of one a beautiful catalogue to entertain fans with this carnival. Roberts’ personal life however, has been a matter of much public inquisition. On air, as she comfortably interacted with the guys, the singer fired back pretty matter-of-factly when asked whether she is single. “Not really,” she remarked coyly. Pressed to comment, she deflected like a boss as her daughter’s father, Ricardo Drue’s name came up. She would only say “a family that prays together stays together.”
Patrice and Ricardo have been spotted at a number of carnival events together. The status of their relationship however remains a matter of public speculation as neither of them have said they’re officially in a relationship. The duo have however proven to be very present, as a pair, in the life of their blossoming beauty, Lily.
Patsy certainly has grown into a powerhouse artist and we anticipate that her season will be as exciting of a public display as the speculation over her romantic life has proven to be. The soca star hosts her second Carnival concert, ‘ Strength of A Woman’ at the Normandie hotel on
Skinny Fabulous Unifying the Caribbean. Artist Could Steal Another Road March.
Gamal Doyle is heating up Soca stages once again in Trinidad and Tobago. Y’all know Gamal right? Yes! Skinny Fabulous! He’s back with pure fire ahead of Carnival 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago, delivering not just a couple hits, but several, among them, another big collaboration, this time with Machel Montano and Neil ‘Iwer’ George.
Skinny has been globe trotting over the past year. His Road March success with “Famalay,” which saw him collaborate with Machel and Bunji Garlin, afforded trips around the world in 2019. “There are no words to express how I feel following the success of the last year. All I can say is that there is strength in unity,” he said. Skinny’s a firm believer in the concept of one Caribbean people. As he moves to invade another Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, Skinny says he’s eager to give fetters exactly what they want.
“As an artist, what many see as seasonal, I view as a year-round opportunity. I am always eager to get into the thick of the action in Trinidad and Tobago, because this is where it all starts, every year,” said Skinny in a chat with Ebuzztt. This season, his releases include “Up and Up,’ ‘Naked’, ‘Soca Trend’, ‘Bacchanal Army’ and ‘Hold On’ with Team Foxx. Of course, his latest release with Machel and Iwer George is likely to be the ultimate crowd pleaser in 2020. “When we hit the stage, it will be nothing short of mass hysteria,” assured Skinny, and that it has.
A firm believer in unifying the Caribbean through culture and music, Doyle says there is unshakeable strength and power in unifying the sound, the artistes and the talent. He also feels Soca music has the potential to unify people globally, no matter social or cultural background. “We have a unique sound in this thing called Soca music. The vibration of our sound exudes pure bliss and that’s something anyone, no matter their cultural background, will feel and acknowledge. We’re going to make the whole world happy with this music, just watch!”
On February 13th , Skinny hosts ‘Fam Jam’ at Estate 101 in Trinidad. “I love the people of Trinidad and Tobago and I can’t wait to entertain them again this year,” he said. It’s his second event in T&T, with plans to keep the momentum going for many years to come.
Blaxx: “Don’t Give Them What They Want. Give Them What we Know is Better for Them and Our Country.”
Amid preparations to deliver his second concert event- something called, ‘Harmony’, on February 8th, All Starz frontline artist, Blaxx has expressed bewilderment and disgust over the state of affairs in Trinidad and Tobago. Speaking with Ebuzztt.com earlier this week, the ‘Breathless’ singer who has consistently contributed to the culture of the Caribbean, said he cannot understand why artistes continue to be irresponsible with their musical lyrics and lashed out at women for disrespecting themselves.
Never one to shy away from saying exactly how he feels, Blaxx confronted the negative lyrics that permeate society via the airwaves, arguing that the minds of many young people are being corrupted, from an early age, by the smutty lyrics in music that they’re often exposed to. He called on all artistes in the Caribbean, zeroing in on Trinidad and Tobago’s local music fraternity, to exercise social responsibility. “We as artistes have a responsibility to the population. When we feel these derogatory music interferes with us, it’s worse. It interferes with the future generation- the nine- year- olds and the 7- year- olds,” he said, adding, ” I’ve seen my daughter singing some kinds of songs. We as males are supposed to pull up on our women when we see them doing something wrong. Now, we are encouraging our young women to behave in the worst way,” he said, visibly bothered.
Blaxx is the father of three daughters and a son. He says he believes music is powerful and has the ability to alter moods and influence behaviour. “I have three daughters. You think I could go and sing ‘bounce on it?,” he quizzed, saying that he believes most of the young men committing dangerous and even deadly crimes, listen to a certain type of music. “Don’t doubt for a second that music has the power to influence. We have a group of young ones coming up. We have to love up our women in music, build their self esteem in music. I can’t talk for everybody but I love my mother, my sister and I have three daughters so I am very careful of what I sing. We have to think carefully about what we are putting in our music,” said Blaxx.
