Nadia Batson Recalls Shy Days. Artist Seals Big Endorsement Deal!

Nadia Batson may seem like a powerhouse soca performer these days, even captivating the business tycoons at telecoms company, Digicel this week, sealing a brand new endorsee deal, but she admits, it wasn’t always as we know it now.

Batson, speaking candidly on the subject of her personality earlier this week, during a chat with Jade Campbell and Akeem 5.0 on Boomchampions 94.1FM in Trinidad, said she was a very shy person when she entered the business, and for many years, could hardly build up the strength to position herself in the forefront of it all.

Nadia has honed her craft. For years, the singer and songwriter, band leader and overall creative, has stood erect for Soca music, delivering countless hits both for herself and others in the business. As a songwriter, she is prolific and when the time came, Batson also proved that she’s no pushover when it comes to entertaining crowds near and far.

Remembering her early years on stage with Kes the Band, Nadia told the radio personalities that she was extremely shy back then. She said having stepped toward the limelight now, to claim her space on the soca stage, she often finds it hard to believe that she has been able to do what she has. “Sometimes I look at how people react when I’m on stage now and I’m in shock,” she said, appearing genuinely grateful for what she’s come in to.

Batson is having a bumper carnival 2020 season in T&T already. She’s booked for all the major carnival fetes, including the upcoming Army Fete on Valentine’s night. Several incredible contributions to her credit this season, including, “Swing Fuh Me” “Kiss” “Fatt” and “Skinner Park”, she continues to show her power as one of Soca music’s top billing artistes of this era.



Check out the video for ‘Kiss’ below: