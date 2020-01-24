Ebuzz News
Nadia Batson Recalls Shy Days. Artist Seals Big Endorsement Deal!
Nadia Batson may seem like a powerhouse soca performer these days, even captivating the business tycoons at telecoms company, Digicel this week, sealing a brand new endorsee deal, but she admits, it wasn’t always as we know it now.
Batson, speaking candidly on the subject of her personality earlier this week, during a chat with Jade Campbell and Akeem 5.0 on Boomchampions 94.1FM in Trinidad, said she was a very shy person when she entered the business, and for many years, could hardly build up the strength to position herself in the forefront of it all.
Nadia has honed her craft. For years, the singer and songwriter, band leader and overall creative, has stood erect for Soca music, delivering countless hits both for herself and others in the business. As a songwriter, she is prolific and when the time came, Batson also proved that she’s no pushover when it comes to entertaining crowds near and far.
Remembering her early years on stage with Kes the Band, Nadia told the radio personalities that she was extremely shy back then. She said having stepped toward the limelight now, to claim her space on the soca stage, she often finds it hard to believe that she has been able to do what she has. “Sometimes I look at how people react when I’m on stage now and I’m in shock,” she said, appearing genuinely grateful for what she’s come in to.
Batson is having a bumper carnival 2020 season in T&T already. She’s booked for all the major carnival fetes, including the upcoming Army Fete on Valentine’s night. Several incredible contributions to her credit this season, including, “Swing Fuh Me” “Kiss” “Fatt” and “Skinner Park”, she continues to show her power as one of Soca music’s top billing artistes of this era.
Check out the video for ‘Kiss’ below:
Patrice Roberts Deflects ‘Hard Questions’ Like A Boss And We’re Here for It!
In case you missed it, soca star, Patrice Roberts was a guest this afternoon on urban radio station, Boomchampions 94.1FM. She had a nice one on one interview and vibes session with hosts, Kevin Baker, SupaHype, Showtime Selvon and DJ Keron who doubles up as Patrice’s official touring DJ. Thing is, the Patrice we heard this afternoon was so in charge of her interview that not even the tricky questions could scare her.
The soca hottie who’s been maturing into her own in the past couple years, has delivered a number of big soca anthems this season. Songs like ‘Real Woman’, ‘Carry On’, ‘Happy Carnival’, ‘ Is We’, ‘Wha Yuh Know’ with Calypso royalty, Lord Nelson and others, have given the mother of one a beautiful catalogue to entertain fans with this carnival. Roberts’ personal life however, has been a matter of much public inquisition. On air, as she comfortably interacted with the guys, the singer fired back pretty matter-of-factly when asked whether she is single. “Not really,” she remarked coyly. Pressed to comment, she deflected like a boss as her daughter’s father, Ricardo Drue’s name came up. She would only say “a family that prays together stays together.”
Patrice and Ricardo have been spotted at a number of carnival events together. The status of their relationship however remains a matter of public speculation as neither of them have said they’re officially in a relationship. The duo have however proven to be very present, as a pair, in the life of their blossoming beauty, Lily.
Patsy certainly has grown into a powerhouse artist and we anticipate that her season will be as exciting of a public display as the speculation over her romantic life has proven to be. The soca star hosts her second Carnival concert, ‘ Strength of A Woman’ at the Normandie hotel on
Skinny Fabulous Unifying the Caribbean. Artist Could Steal Another Road March.
Gamal Doyle is heating up Soca stages once again in Trinidad and Tobago. Y’all know Gamal right? Yes! Skinny Fabulous! He’s back with pure fire ahead of Carnival 2020 in Trinidad and Tobago, delivering not just a couple hits, but several, among them, another big collaboration, this time with Machel Montano and Neil ‘Iwer’ George.
Skinny has been globe trotting over the past year. His Road March success with “Famalay,” which saw him collaborate with Machel and Bunji Garlin, afforded trips around the world in 2019. “There are no words to express how I feel following the success of the last year. All I can say is that there is strength in unity,” he said. Skinny’s a firm believer in the concept of one Caribbean people. As he moves to invade another Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, Skinny says he’s eager to give fetters exactly what they want.
“As an artist, what many see as seasonal, I view as a year-round opportunity. I am always eager to get into the thick of the action in Trinidad and Tobago, because this is where it all starts, every year,” said Skinny in a chat with Ebuzztt. This season, his releases include “Up and Up,’ ‘Naked’, ‘Soca Trend’, ‘Bacchanal Army’ and ‘Hold On’ with Team Foxx. Of course, his latest release with Machel and Iwer George is likely to be the ultimate crowd pleaser in 2020. “When we hit the stage, it will be nothing short of mass hysteria,” assured Skinny, and that it has.
A firm believer in unifying the Caribbean through culture and music, Doyle says there is unshakeable strength and power in unifying the sound, the artistes and the talent. He also feels Soca music has the potential to unify people globally, no matter social or cultural background. “We have a unique sound in this thing called Soca music. The vibration of our sound exudes pure bliss and that’s something anyone, no matter their cultural background, will feel and acknowledge. We’re going to make the whole world happy with this music, just watch!”
On February 13th , Skinny hosts ‘Fam Jam’ at Estate 101 in Trinidad. “I love the people of Trinidad and Tobago and I can’t wait to entertain them again this year,” he said. It’s his second event in T&T, with plans to keep the momentum going for many years to come.
