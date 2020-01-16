Machel, Iwer, Skinny Team Up in Unexpected Move.

Machel Montano has teamed up with his long time musical rival, The Boss, Neil Iwer George ahead of Carnival Monday and Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous brings his unique, raw vibe to the track, aiding in bridging, what many, for years have speculated, was bad blood between the two Soca heavyweights, Machel and Iwer. The new Power Soca track is called, “Conch Shell” and was written by all three artists.

On his social media pages, Skinny Fabulous, whose real name is Gamal Doyle, said, “Sometimes you gotta let go of the heaviness and just free up, do music and try to have some fun with it. The same goes to the listeners. Free up and have fun with it. Its shelling time.”

Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Iwer George

On his Instagram page, Iwer George posted the new track with the caption, “Unity is key.” Machel Montano, who on Saturday expressed that the 2020 edition of his staple Carnival concert, Machel Monday, would be the show’s finale, posted a photo of himself in studio with his soca compatriots, expressing the need for all human beings to express love in what they do. He wrote, “Live, enjoy, be free, love, dare, believe, be curious, create, co-create, spread love and peace, be joyous, do what you love, embrace yourself and live. Divine Creator, May we make the most of life and our time here on earth. May we fulfill our purpose and souls mission and own our own lives.”

Here’s the brand new track: