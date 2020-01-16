Caribbean Buzz
Machel, Iwer, Skinny Team Up in Unexpected Move.
Machel Montano has teamed up with his long time musical rival, The Boss, Neil Iwer George ahead of Carnival Monday and Tuesday in Trinidad and Tobago. St. Vincent’s Skinny Fabulous brings his unique, raw vibe to the track, aiding in bridging, what many, for years have speculated, was bad blood between the two Soca heavyweights, Machel and Iwer. The new Power Soca track is called, “Conch Shell” and was written by all three artists.
On his social media pages, Skinny Fabulous, whose real name is Gamal Doyle, said, “Sometimes you gotta let go of the heaviness and just free up, do music and try to have some fun with it. The same goes to the listeners. Free up and have fun with it. Its shelling time.”
On his Instagram page, Iwer George posted the new track with the caption, “Unity is key.” Machel Montano, who on Saturday expressed that the 2020 edition of his staple Carnival concert, Machel Monday, would be the show’s finale, posted a photo of himself in studio with his soca compatriots, expressing the need for all human beings to express love in what they do. He wrote, “Live, enjoy, be free, love, dare, believe, be curious, create, co-create, spread love and peace, be joyous, do what you love, embrace yourself and live. Divine Creator, May we make the most of life and our time here on earth. May we fulfill our purpose and souls mission and own our own lives.”
Here’s the brand new track:
Fay Ann Allegedly Removes Herself from Soca Monarch.
Fay Ann Lyons has allegedly bowed out of her previous involvement with the production and creative execution of the International Soca Monarch Competition.
Ebuzztt.com has received information from reliable sources that the ISM directors did not give Lyons-Alvarez the OK she required to begin planning the 2020 edition of the often highly anticipated Fantastic Friday soca showcase.
Already many Caribbean artistes are in Trinidad and Tobago, hopeful that their presence will auger well for their chances in securing a place in the Finals of the International Soca Monarch event. Grenada’s Mr. Killa is the reigning Power Soca Monarch King while Trinidad and Tobago’s Swappi is the Groovy Soca Monarch King of 2019.
Efforts to reach Lyons Alvarez for immediate comment on the matter proved futile on Tuesday evening.
In 2019, standing at the helm of what many saw as a competition on its way out, Lyons-Alvarez and her team delved in hard, in the end delivering a pretty good event that gave many hope that the International Soca Monarch competition could return to the mammoth Fantastic Friday event it once was.
Over the years, there was a substantial decline in patron attendance, this as several top tiered artistes bowed out of the event for one reason or another.
Nessa Preppy Runs Her World and She’s About to Take Over Yours!
There’s no stopping an entertainer who’s calling has, and will always be just that. Nessa Preppy, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s powerful female entertainers of this time, understands this better than anyone else. She’s created her own space in the Soca music business and like clockwork, she’s got something brand new that’s already grabbing everyone’s attention.
‘Party With Preppy’ was launched on January 5 . It’s a web series that’s viewable to global audiences via the artist’s IGTV platform. Already, Nessa’s been applauded for the project by thousands around the world who’ve been following the series every step of the way. The artist has some 186,000 Instagram followers. “Within 24 hours of uploading the very first episode, about 20,000 people locked in and viewed it,” said Nessa excitedly. She’s happy to be able to do something that’s pretty unique in the Soca business. ‘Party With Preppy’ details Nessa’s everyday experiences as an artist, shining the spotlight on her authentic vibe and the fans who make her the Caribbean celebrity she’s quickly becoming.
Catering to fans worldwide, the young, attractive female artist says she knows that now, more than ever, audiences want more insight into the lives of entertainers. “It’s a very different time. People want real life situations and they want it in real time,” she said, explaining that she feels that element of reality is what has attracted fans in Belize, the Bahamas and Toronto- locations where the first episode of ‘Party with Preppy’ were recorded.
The singer who has collaborated with Patrice Roberts this season on a track called, ‘Splash’ and even St. Lucia’s Motto, on a single called, ‘Toat No Feelings,’ is experiencing a career adventure like she’s never experienced. With her music receiving overwhelming love, Preppy is pushing the envelope, fearlessly challenging the norm and enjoying it every step of the way.
Check out Nessa’s social media platforms @nessapreppy and stay up to date with her as she takes you on her authentic life journey.
Check out episode 1 of Party with Preppy!
