Xperience Cooler Fete Brings It All!

It was indeed an experience. On Saturday morning, the masses headed South. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was offering the ultimate Fete experience with superstars Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin billed to perform. Organizers did not disappoint.

From 3am, fetters got there, excited to be a part of Xperience. It was a cooler fete with a difference. In fact, so far from normal was this cooler fete that VIP patrons, all decked off in white, seemed set for an all inclusive party. In the end however, it could be said that patrons of Xperience had a hell of a time both in VIP and General, feting to superstars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kees and Voice, Nadia Batson, Swappi, Mr. Killa, Skinny Fabulous, Iwer George, Preedy, Lyrikal, Ravi B and so many other incredible soca artistes.



Fay Ann Lyons at Xperience.

Standing out in the pack on stage was the lady who’s name has been at the tip of every tongue in the past week. Fay Ann Lyons who seemed to have merely accompanied her husband to the event, was called by eager fans to the forefront. She had been seated during Bunji’s performance, but like clockwork, the crowd began chanting her name and she simply could not disappoint. Decked off in activewear that hugged her curvaceous body, Lyons-Alvarez removed her heels and immediately said, “Mr Promoter, cut meh cheque.” The crowd went wild!

Fay Ann’s single, “Dive” has been wreaking havoc at events across T&T. She made good of the song’s lyrics on Saturday morning, much like she’d done at Sekon Sunday one week earlier. What was surprising however was the fact that during their set, Fay Ann was able to get her hubby to dive in too! A massive flag set to catch him, the “One Minute Xtra” singer took the plunge, and was caught by a group of fetters stage-side.

