Xperience Cooler Fete Brings It All!

It was indeed an experience. On Saturday morning, the masses headed South. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba was offering the ultimate Fete experience with superstars Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin billed to perform. Organizers did not disappoint.
From 3am, fetters got there, excited to be a part of Xperience. It was a cooler fete with a difference. In fact, so far from normal was this cooler fete that VIP patrons, all decked off in white, seemed set for an all inclusive party. In the end however, it could be said that patrons of Xperience had a hell of a time both in VIP and General, feting to superstars Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Kees and Voice, Nadia Batson, Swappi, Mr. Killa, Skinny Fabulous, Iwer George, Preedy, Lyrikal, Ravi B and so many other incredible soca artistes.
Standing out in the pack on stage was the lady who’s name has been at the tip of every tongue in the past week. Fay Ann Lyons who seemed to have merely accompanied her husband to the event, was called by eager fans to the forefront. She had been seated during Bunji’s performance, but like clockwork, the crowd began chanting her name and she simply could not disappoint. Decked off in activewear that hugged her curvaceous body, Lyons-Alvarez removed her heels and immediately said, “Mr Promoter, cut meh cheque.” The crowd went wild!
Fay Ann’s single, “Dive” has been wreaking havoc at events across T&T. She made good of the song’s lyrics on Saturday morning, much like she’d done at Sekon Sunday one week earlier. What was surprising however was the fact that during their set, Fay Ann was able to get her hubby to dive in too! A massive flag set to catch him, the “One Minute Xtra” singer took the plunge, and was caught by a group of fetters stage-side.
Barbados born superstar, Rihanna is now single, once again. After a 3 year long relationship with her billionaire Saudi businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel, news has surfaced that the pair have parted ways.
Reports of the two dating first came out in June 2017. According to The Sun, a “friend” of the couple said that in reality, Rihanna and Jameel had been dating months longer. “She has kept this under wraps, but they have been together officially since January [2017]. This relationship is the real deal….They’ve been spending a lot of time away from prying eyes and are really serious. His family are also extremely wealthy and private. She was coming into the UK on a regular basis to see him,” said the source then.
The circumstances surrounding the break up are unknown, as expected. It is also unclear who may have made the decision to move on or whether it was a mutual decision.
On the heels of much debate over the past two weeks, first on whether local dancehall music should be allowed a space in Trinidad and Tobago’s carnival landscape, and then, the pronouncement by a former Minister that Soca Music encourages the perpetration of domestic violence, Trinidad and Tobago’s Arts and Culture Minister is saying the music is just a symptom of a much larger issue.
Speaking on Power102FM in Trinidad on Friday morning, Minister Nyan Gadsby Dolly said the music in itself cannot be blamed for the present state of T&T’s crime riddled society, but rather, the quality of citizens being produced, is the bigger issue. “Criminality in our society, I think, is something that none of us are pleased to see,” said the Minister.
Referring to Former Health Minister Fuad Khan’s provocative sentiment, she said, the question of domestic violence, prompts the question of what comes first. “It’s a kind of chicken and egg question because out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh so what comes out in our music, is nothing different from what we are seeing in our society,” she noted.
The Minister went on to say that the music cannot necessarily be blamed. “I think we have a deeper issue at hand and we have to face that, and that really speaks to the type of citizens we are producing in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Arts and Culture Minister said that while the education system in Trinidad and Tobago is one that reaches far and wide, even in the school system there is clear evidence, that the citizens being produced, are not of the quality “we want.”
