Ebuzz News
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
Fans of Soca are up in arms over one artist’s demand that local dancehall acts be included in the Carnival lineup. Trinidad Killa spoke out on the issue during a radio interview on Wednesday morning in Trinidad, saying that Trinidad and Tobago’s people are being hypocritical.
Over the past week, there has bee much debate on air and online, as to whether there should be a general acceptance of what has been coined “local dancehall” at carnival fetes. The uproar has been denounced by radio personality, Tim Tim of Red 96.7FM. He doubles up as an artist and a promoter, hosting his children’s event, DizWeLand, annually. Speaking on the issue, he said while he has no problem with the local dancehall movement, outside of carnival, the culture of Trinidad and Tobago is and always will be Soca and Calypso music, and as such, the focus in carnival should ultimately remain on these globally unique genres.
Interviewed on Boomchampions 94.1FM on Wednesday morning, Trinidad Killa said Soca music is losing its essence and argued that soca artistes are afraid to lose their ground. He said it was hypocritical of society to denounce local dancehall and ask him not to sing ‘Gunman in She Hole’ at fetes. “Sometimes I does lie down in my bed and cry,” he said, when asked about how he feels when promoters demand that he resort to singing only his Soca track, “Dyy Zess.”
Today, in an online poll conducted by Power102FM, on the hot topic, over 2000 people have voted against ‘Local dancehall’ being played by DJs or sung by artistes at Carnival fetes. One person commented, “Do they play Soca in Reggae Sunsplash? NO!!!” Another person said, “Who want dancehall during OUR carnival season could go Jamaica! Caribbean Airlines available to them.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Ebuzz News
Koffee, Latest Caribbean Act Added to Super Bowl Show in the US.
There’s no stopping Jamaica’s Koffee. The ‘Rapture’ singer has been booked to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl weekend in the United States. It’s the second major stage she’s been booked for, already this year. On Monday, confirmation came that the young reggae artist had been booked to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which happens from April 10th to April 19th.
Koffee has been described by international media as the reggae star that’s taking over the genre. She will be a part of a Jamaican music contingent that includes dancehall beauty, Shenseea and Squash. The SuperBowl weekend takes place from January 31st to February 1st.
The event, watched by millions in the US, will be headlined by Shakira and JLo, who will perform during the Suuperbowl Half Time show. Other entertainers carded to perform at the event include Chris Brown Cardi B, Migos, DJ Khaled, Safaree and Burna Boy.
Ebuzz News
‘Voicey’ Reigns. Three Time Soca Monarch King Penetrates Carnival 2020.
The C2K20 revelry in Trinidad and Tobago has officially begun. On Saturday night, carnival powerhouse, Tribe Carnival hosted Tribe Ice at the Jean Pierre Complex. Scores came out to fete their cares away and when it was all said and done, one artiste’s impact simply couldn’t be denied. Voice had cemented his status, making it very clear to all and sundry that the best is yet to come.
While Saturday’s event proved a far cry from what Wrightson Road, Port-of- Spain looked like years ago when fetes like Licensing and Fire Fete brought out the masses, the fete lovers eventually showed up. Artistes like Sekon Sta, St. Lucia’s Motto, Teddyson John, Viking Ding Dong, Grenada’s Skinny Banton and Voice were a part of the entertainment lineup. Each artist delivering their unique vibe, the crowed seemed ready to get their first real taste of the new music, live. Even artistes like Patrice Roberts and Ricardo Drue, spotted coupled up, and Iwer George, made their way to Tribe Ice, taking in the performances of their soca cohorts.
Skinny Banton kicked things off. He was easily the artist who many seemed eager to check out. His popular single, ‘Wrong Again,’ got the crowd amped up for what would come. Sekon Sta’s new soca tracks were well received, likewise Motto and newcomer, Viking Ding Dong, but it would be the young champ, Voice who’d bring soca lovers to a climatic state, penetrating the crowd with his melodious chants of rhythmic carnival tunes. His 2020 track with Kees Diffenthaller, ‘Dear Promoter’ was undeniably the song that enhanced the revelry on Saturday night. A clean stage show with little to no talk, Voice showed fetters that he could bring it, even amid much talk that groovy soca music has slowed down the pace of Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.
As usual, the Tribe team out-did itself with the decor at the Jean Pierre Complex. Promotional brands lined the venue and the stage made for a pretty awesome backdrop for the artistes and DJs during their sets. Poison Sounds, the DJ outfit that would close off the night, did manage to catch the attention of some when they seemingly made a conscious decision to play only the instrumental of the extremely popular, ‘Gunman in She Hole’ dancehall track sung by Trinidad Killa. The artiste’s follow up single, ‘Dyy Zess’ was given fair and ample airplay throughout the night.
Koffee, Latest Caribbean Act Added to Super Bowl Show in the US.
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
‘Voicey’ Reigns. Three Time Soca Monarch King Penetrates Carnival 2020.
Here’s How Destra’s De-stressing Before C2K20…
Trinidad and Tobago Says ‘Hell No’ to Local Dancehall in Carnival.
For the Love of Country. Soca Artist and Radio Personality Speaks Out.
Turner Remembers God, Tells Fans to Believe in Prayer’s Power.
‘Runaway 5’ Kick Starts Carnival. The Soca Stars Are Ready. Ding Dong Too!
Trending
- Ebuzz News1 month ago
Destra’s ‘Me Gusta’, Popular Today More than Ever. Here’s Why!
- Ebuzz News1 month ago
Jamaican Dancehall Artist, Konshens Bares It All, Admits He “Fu!ked” Up His Life.
- Ebuzz News1 week ago
For the Love of Country. Soca Artist and Radio Personality Speaks Out.
- Caribbean Buzz2 months ago
Jamaica’s Koffee Nominated for A Grammy Award. Youth Could Steal the Show!
Fabian Mitchell
9th January 2020 at 1:46 am
Trinbagoian have lost there mind let push our soca, until these soca artist start sing some good soca music with substance they want to sing dance hall in the carnival that so dumb. Trini2dbone