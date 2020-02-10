Caribbean Buzz
Grenada Stands Firm with Mr. Killa. TalkShow Hosts on the Island, Weigh In.
The news of Grenada’s Mr. Killa’s withdrawal from defending his title in this year’s International Soca Monarch competition has led to some fiery online debate on the matter of Trinidad and Tobago’s support of other Caribbean islands’ involvement in Carnival. Some social media critics and commentators from the Spice Isle have outright stated that there has been no support or promotion of the Grenadian artiste heading into the competition.
This morning, in Grenada, talkshow hosts on Power 95.1FM weighed in on the hot topic, going as far as to include Machel Montano in their banter, arguing that had Montano been the defending champion, complementaries would have been sent to Montano’s team with hopes of his attendance.
Here’s a look at the video clip of the on air discussion. Feel free to chime in on the issue and let us know how you feel about this situation in our comments section below.
Mr. Killa Tells Fans Support All Other Grenadians in Soca Monarch Competition.
The critics have all weighed in on the decision made by 2019 International Soca Monarch King, Hollice ‘Mr. Killa’ Mapp, to withdraw from this year’s competition. “That’s because they don’t want a Grenadian coming back and taking over ….” one response to Mr. Killa’s Saturday evening post read. Over 500 responses beneath that post on the artiste’s Instagram page, showed that many were still excited to see the Grenadian cultural ambassador in the soca showcase.
Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is on. The event, a staple to the cultural calendar of the Caribbean Diaspora annually, is never without its fair share of ‘bacchanal’. This year, it all started with Fay Ann Lyons’ exit as chairman of the competition. Subsequent to that, Ebuzztt.com reported that she had officially been terminated, according to the artist herself. Now, like clockwork, just one day after Grenada celebrated its Independence, Mapp issued a media statement saying he would be withdrawing.
Mr. Killa’s sentiment echoed across the soca fraternity, and at home in Grenada. One person said they’d been planning their trip from Grenada but would now be cancelling. Despite this move, the competition will go on. Last week, The Caribbean Prestige Foundation said the School’s Soca monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago would be restructured and as such this year’s competition had been abruptly cancelled. ISM is now being run by Question Mark Entertainment’s Simon Baptiste.
Despite his decision to opt out of defending his title, Mr. Killa says he wants the people of Grenada to go out and support his fellow Grenadian artistes who have made it through to the finals. ‘Wrong Again’ singer, Skinny Banton has made it through, along with Grenada’s Luni Spark and Electrify.
Patrice Stuns With Sultry A Capella Performance at UWI All Inclusive.
Say what you want about Patrice Roberts, the Soca star’s been serving it in the past couple years and by the look of things, she’s only just getting started. Several major Carnival anthems to her credit this season, Roberts proved her ability to manage anything when she took the stage at UWI’s annual All Inclusive Fete on Sunday evening.
An incredible lineup of performers that included the likes of Kees, Iwer George, Swappi, Shurwayne Winchester, David Rudder, Ravi and Nisha B and three time Soca Monarch King, Voice, the fete in it’s 30th year, offered patrons the expected ambience and not to mention an awesome array of succulent Caribbean and international dishes. Bar service unparalleled, patrons basked in the wide Angostura cocktail selection and of course, delighted in the tastes of JP Chenet, Absolut Vodka cocktails and Mandria Sagria. Certainly one of the most attractive fete layouts that offered the perfect combination of lush atmospheric beauty and attractive fetters, the UWI All Inclusive Fete, aptly coined, ‘White Diamonds’, delivered elements of Caribbean flair in a way that promoted our people’s ability to enjoy the finer things in life, when so desired.
On stage, Shurwayne Winchester – an artiste with many titles to his name, worked the early part of the evening with the Rhapsody Next Generation Band. He thrilled with some of his classic hits and delivered his 2020 offerings, much to the delight of patrons. Other caribbean stars like David Rudder, Ravi and Nisha B, and Swappi would follow, however, it would be Patrice who’d impress, delivering a set that was nothing short of exceptional. The superstar female performer managed to make things work, this despite kicking off her stage show without the accompaniment of the sound system – the music having failed as she was just about ready to deliver. Patsy would make light of the situation, willing the crowd to tell her what she should sing.
Happily, Roberts worked the stage at UWI fete, pouring out the vocals she may have been holding in for some time. Performances like the one we experienced on Sunday, are very rare this time of season- many artistes often trying their best to save their voices for the long haul. With less than a month before Carnival Monday, fans of soca can certainly expect to see and experience Roberts in full performance mode as the season climaxes. She’ll be at the upcoming Army Fete at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 14th. Now… there’s a place she’s guaranteed to bring the energy! Get ready. We’re almost certain it’ll be out of this world!
CHECK OUT THIS SNIPPET OF PATRICE’S A CAPELLA PERFORMANCE AT UWI:
